Sizzling heat continues to build as summer gets fired up!

July is typically the hottest month in Idaho (as opposed to August back east). This is due to our dryer climate heating up with the long early summer days. Wednesday could top out a few degrees hotter than Tuesday with a high in the valley around 94. There could once again be some clouds in the early morning making it fairly comfortable but it will quickly get very hot with light wind. There is also a slight chance of a thunderstorm popping up in the evening.

Thursday will be just as hot with lots of sunshine after some morning clouds again. Temperatures should be around 95 with the summer sizzle in full force! Isolated storms are still possible mainly in the higher elevations of central Idaho.

Friday doesn't show much of a change with our summer sizzle continuing. Isolated storms are still possible late in the day in central Idaho.

On Saturday a very weak disturbance will move rapidly over the state from southwest to northeast. The computer charts only show a "cooling" of a few degrees but I am concerned that a few more storms may pop up.

Sunday too will be around 93 in the valley and near 80 in the central mountains at 5000 feet.

Next week we could be in for quite a heat wave as it now appears we could see much of the week topping 100 degrees!

