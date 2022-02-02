"Six more weeks of winter!" says the Groundhog; but no winter weather in sight around Idaho

NAMPA, Idaho — This morning was another bitter cold one for the books. In Stanley temperatures were -15 degrees with many lower elevations "feeling like" 8-15 degrees because of light winds. Conditions however remain dry.

A weak storm track continues over central and north-central Idaho into the weekend with light snow showers in the McCall areas. About 4"-6" of snow has already fallen over the past few days and more is expected Thursday and Friday night. Bogus Basin has not seen any of this snow.

Expect some sunshine at times on Wednesday then cloud cover Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Temperatures may reach the mid to upper-30s by the weekend with no significant precipitation in the forecast now through mid-February.

