Significantly cooler with afternoon showers on Tuesday

Monday featured another afternoon of summer-like warmth as highs climbed to 86° in Boise and 84° in Twin Falls, nearly 20° above normal! A cold front rolled across the region during the afternoon, bringing isolated showers and thunderstorms along with a gusty breeze.

Tuesday will start dry, but widespread showers overspread the region during the afternoon and evening and continue through Wednesday morning. A few thunderstorms could be in the mix with localized heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Idaho News 6

It will be significantly cooler on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s in the Treasure Valley and mid to upper 50s in higher elevations. Snow levels drop to around 6500 feet by Tuesday night.

Idaho News 6

Temperatures remain cool on Wednesday with rain and snow showers lingering into the afternoon for the central mountains. A gusty northwest breeze ramps up during the afternoon, especially for Mountain Home and further east into the Magic Valley. Gusts exceeding 40mph are possible, secure the Halloween decorations!

Any showers come to an end overnight Wednesday making way for a sunny but cool Thursday. Temperatures will climb into the lower 60s in the Treasure Valley and lower 50s in higher elevations. Weak high pressure warms temperatures to around normal into the weekend.