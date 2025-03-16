Significant winter storm to bring another blanket of mountain snow

Snow is falling again in central Idaho, and 6 inches could fall in McCall by midday Sunday, with up to 18 inches in the ski areas! Highways 55, 95, and 21 will be very snowy through 9am Sunday. The valley will be on the mild side of this storm, bringing temps to 60-65 with gusty southeast wind.

Colder weather will arrive for Monday and Tuesday with a chance of afternoon showers on Monday, then drier and breezy Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of another significant storm by Thursday.

Here is my Treasure Valley forecast:

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low around 39.

Sunday

An early morning shower then mostly cloudy, breezy & much milder with a high 60-65. Wind ESE 10-16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night

Showers likely. Low around 38. Gusty wind likely with a cold front.

Monday

Mostly cloudy with some afternoon showers possible, with a high near 50. Lighter wind.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny with a breeze, high near 50.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Thursday

Rain likely, mainly before noon then mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday

A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night

Rain. Low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday

A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Stay connected right here for updates to my forecast!