Significant valley rain and mountain snow overnight

A strong Pacific storm has moved over Idaho and will produce significant valley rain and mountain snow Monday night. Boise could see over a half-inch of rain Monday night while Boise County and the Stanley area could be the bullseye for heavy snow. Idaho City may see over 6" of snow before it begins to melt off Tuesday afternoon.

The sun will shine Tuesday afternoon in the valley with a strong breeze and comfortable afternoon temperatures in the 60s.

Wednesday looks to be a picture-perfect day with sunshine, 70 degrees, and light wind.

Clouds are back on the increase for Thursday and Friday with a chance of off & on showers or storms. A cold front will move through later on Friday bringing much cooler weather for the weekend.

Both Saturday and Sunday will see a high barely above 50 and overnight lows Sunday and Monday into the mid-30s meaning if you plant your tomatoes this weekend you will need to cover them right after you plant! (or hold of until next weekend)

