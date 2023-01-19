Significant road delays this morning, active weather relaxes later today

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect this morning due to a low pressure system moving in moisture from the coast.

Drive times are significantly impacted by slushy and slippery road conditions. It's a great day to use extra caution on your morning commute and pack your patience!

This drive time was calculated at 7:30 AM:

Idaho News 6

1-3" of snow is expected to accumulate in the valleys, that will melt off quickly as temps warm up this afternoon. 5-10" of snow will build up in higher elevations - especially over 5000 ft.

This system is pushing eastward, so by noon it will move out of the western side of the state for the most part. The Magic Valley will continue to see snow through the afternoon as well as the East Central Mountains.