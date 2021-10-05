Significant cooling across the state is creating perfect "fall weather"

NAMPA, Idaho — If you're loving the summer-like weather Tuesday is your last day to really embrace the unseasonably warm weather.

By Wednesday temperatures are expected to drop ten to twenty degrees as a low-pressure system from the coast of the Pacific Northwest moves into Idaho. By Thursday southwest Idaho drops another five to ten degrees.

Rain and thunderstorm activity will accompany both low-pressure systems hitting central and eastern areas harder than southwestern Idaho. Snow is expected in elevations about 7,000ft. Accumulation will be relatively light.