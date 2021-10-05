Watch
Weather

Actions

Significant cooling across the state is creating perfect "fall weather"

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 6:39 AM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 08:39:03-04

NAMPA, Idaho — If you're loving the summer-like weather Tuesday is your last day to really embrace the unseasonably warm weather.

By Wednesday temperatures are expected to drop ten to twenty degrees as a low-pressure system from the coast of the Pacific Northwest moves into Idaho. By Thursday southwest Idaho drops another five to ten degrees.

Rain and thunderstorm activity will accompany both low-pressure systems hitting central and eastern areas harder than southwestern Idaho. Snow is expected in elevations about 7,000ft. Accumulation will be relatively light.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018