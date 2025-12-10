Snowy start to December now stalled by warm temps and clear skies

December started off with rain and colder weather, but that trend has now reversed, and unseasonably warm weather is sticking around over the next few days.

Twin Falls set a record on Wednesday for the warmest Dec. 10 ever recorded. Consistent highs in the lower 60s will likely be in effect across the I-84 corridor with a slight drop into the 50s this weekend.

Skies should stay clear, so get out and enjoy it while you can.

The next shot at precipitation arrives on Monday night.

We will watch to see if that precipitation arrives early, but clear conditions and warmer temperatures are likely to be in effect over the next 4-5 days. While temperatures in the 50s are not necessarily tropical, December 2025 has a decent shot at becoming the warmest December on record for the area.

We still have plenty of room to drop the average, but only time will tell.

Enjoy the nice conditions over the next few days. Next week, showers are set to return.

