Showers tonight, much warmer by Sunday

A front will bring areas of rain to the valley and the central mountains tonight followed by a dry Friday with a mix of sun & clouds. The afternoon temperature on Friday will reach the mid-60s.

Rain is likely in the valley on Saturday morning followed by drying and warming in the afternoon with sunshine developing and valley temperatures peaking near 70.

On Sunday, a surge of heat and sunshine will blast into the northwest with Treasure Valley temperatures soaring into the 80s for the first time since October.

It will remain warm in the 70s for Monday and Tuesday but more rain is likely on Thursday with another very chilly storm system moving into the northwest. Expect valley temperatures only in the 50s again.

Next weekend looks to be unseasonably cool again.

