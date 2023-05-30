Watch Now
Showers & thunderstorms expected this afternoon

Afternoon t-storms in the valley
Posted at 5:42 AM, May 30, 2023
This afternoon we'll see an uptick of storm activity in SW Idaho putting a damper on your Tuesday plans.

In the Treasure Valley showers & storms start to develop around noon with a 40% chance of rain. Later in the evening the activity will become more widespread and we are looking at a 70% chance of rain. The Magic Valley is looking at a similar pattern.

Our central mountains will track stronger storms and gain about a quarter inch of rainfall. We're looking at a 70% chance of rain around noon.

Heavy downpours, some hail, and gusty winds are possible with the development of these storms. High temperatures hit the low 80s today in the Boise area adding more energy to these afternoon t-storms.

Moisture sticks around overnight so plan to wake up to a few showers Wednesday morning.

