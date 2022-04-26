Watch
afternoon temperatures into the low 60s
Showers tapering off Tuesday afternoon
Posted at 12:48 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 14:49:53-04

After a few hundredths of an inch of rain Tuesday morning we can expect a decent amount of sunshine Tuesday afternoon with a high temperature warming into the low 60s.

Clouds will be back on Wednesday morning but sunshine will return Wednesday afternoon making it quite pleasant with a milder high temperature in the mid-60s.

On Thursday another pacific storm system will bring clouds and rain with a high of only near 60.

Friday will be breezy & cool with a partly cloudy sky and a high of 60.

I am tracking another pacific storm that could spread rain into the valley on Saturday. This is a system that my not develop so there is still a question as to whether or not our area will see any rain. Right now it looks like our weekend will continue cooler than normal with highs in the lower 60s.

Stay connected right here and to my Facebook Page for updates to my weekend forecast!

