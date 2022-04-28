Showers take a Friday break

Showers this evening will slowly dissipate overnight leaving us with a lot of valley sunshine on Friday. The afternoon high temperature will be near 60 in the valley with a cool breeze.

On Saturday, another Pacific storm system will spread rain into the western valley in the early morning then in the Boise area by 10 am. Showers will continue off & on through the afternoon when there will be a chance of thunderstorms as well. High temps will remain cool again only in the 50s.

Showers will continue into Saturday night tapering off in the very early morning hours of Sunday leaving a pleasant Sunday afternoon with sunshine, a breeze, and temperatures in the 60s.

More showers are possible in the valley on Monday will cool weather continuing through Tuesday with a nice warming trend for Wednesday and Thursday when temperatures will soar into the 70!

Stay connected right here and on my Facebook Page for updates on our rapidly changing Spring weather.