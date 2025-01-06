Showers sweeping through southern Idaho, find out what's in store for your neighborhood here

Happy Monday Idaho, I hope you got some rest for the week ahead.

As of this morning snow and rain showers are pushing along the Southern portion of the I-84 Corridor. The Treasure Valley looks to remain quiet, though, a light shower or two will be possible through the morning. Clouds will break heading into lunch time, giving a touch of sunshine!

With the building of an upper level ridge, an inversion will set up into Tuesday and carry us into the work week. Temperatures will hover near the mid to upper 30s through much of the week ahead.

It's possible the inversion mixes out into Friday, with the passing of a storm system. This would bring a slight chance of lighter rain and snow into the weekend.

Taking a look into the month of January it appears mother nature may be participating in a dry one. Significant snow and rain look to pop up near the end of the month.

Let's make it a great Monday Idaho!

Stay up to date right here or https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/

