Showers & storms with heavy downpours are likely Tuesday evening

Showers & storms are developing to our south and will move north through the Treasure Valley Tuesday evening. Heavy downpours are likely this evening with these storms. Ponding of water on roadways is likely in some areas.

Clouds will stick around overnight into Wednesday with a chance of showers Wednesday morning and then possible storms Wednesday afternoon. The breeze will pick up in the afternoon. My "Scott Score" for Wednesday is a 7 out of 10 with the morning clouds and chance of rain.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, breezy & comfortable with a high temp near 80.

Friday looks nice with a mostly sunny sky and comfortable with the high again near 80.

The weekend could be a bit warmer with storms possible by Sunday, especially in the mountains.

If you have camping plans this weekend be sure to keep checking back for my updated forecast for the weekend!

