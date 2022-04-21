Watch
Showers & storms Thursday night give way to a clearing, windy & cool Friday

Posted at 4:38 PM, Apr 21, 2022
Showers come to an end Thursday night with clearing and increasing wind on Friday with high temperatures in the low 60s.

The wind will settle down a bit on Saturday but there will still be a breeze with lots of sunshine and a chilly morning in the mid-30s.

Sunday morning there could be frost in the valley (average last frost day is May 8th) but there will be lots of sunshine and a beautiful afternoon with highs in the mid-60s.

Monday will be milder with highs in the 70s but there will be more clouds than over the weekend.

