Showers, Storms & Gusty Wind Roll Through on Friday

Gusty wind will precede a line of storms on Friday with gusty wind to 40 mph in Ada County as early as noon then a line of storms to follow in the mid-afternoon.

It will be much cooler in the valley on Friday with lots of clouds and there is a chance of a few showers in the morning. Strong to severe storms may develop in EASTERN OREGON during the day, this will send wind into the Treasure Valley. The storms that hit the valley could still be strong but should stay short of severe.

The central mountains will see lots of afternoon showers & storms with McCall staying quite chilly as highs only reach the upper 60s to low 70s.

Over the weekend the sun will be shining again and temperatures in the valley will be quite pleasant with highs of 80-84 degrees.