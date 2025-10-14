Showers rolling into Idaho mostly having morning impact

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — After dry skies this holiday weekend, Idaho's work week kicks off with showers and more on the way.

Tuesday is sitting at a 60% chance during mostly the morning hours. Dryer conditions move in during the afternoon, but that isn't the last we will see showers this week.

Wednesday starts very similarly with showers starting off the day. The good news is mostly clear and warmer conditions come in for the rest of the work week and even into the weekend. Sunday may see some showers return so enjoy the nicer days after Wednesday's storms.

Have a great start to the week and stay dry!