Showers return Tuesday afternoon, clear and cool midweek

After a wet and seasonably mild start to November, drier and cooler weather, with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s and overnight lows in the 20s, is expected midweek. However, a weak disturbance will trigger more showers Tuesday afternoon and evening in the Treasure Valley and central mountains.

Idaho News 6

Additional light snow accumulations will fall above 5000 feet. A quick coating to an inch of snowfall for the McCall area, with 2-4" piling up above 6500 feet. Watch for some slick spots for the morning commute!

Idaho News 6

Along with the chilly morning temperatures, dense fog is likely in the Treasure Valley and any mountain valleys Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Otherwise, dry conditions persist until Friday morning.

Valley rain showers and mountain snow showers will make a return as another weak storm system arrives early Friday morning. Temperatures will hover around 50 degrees in the valley.

It should dry out for Veterans Day with warmer temperatures for the weekend. By Sunday, daytime highs climb into the mid and upper 50s!