Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Showers return Tuesday afternoon, clear and cool midweek

Election Day Planner - Treasure Valley
Idaho News 6
Election Day Planner - Treasure Valley
Treasure Valley Extended Forecast
Mountain Snowfall through Thursday
Posted at 5:10 AM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 09:10:48-05

After a wet and seasonably mild start to November, drier and cooler weather, with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s and overnight lows in the 20s, is expected midweek. However, a weak disturbance will trigger more showers Tuesday afternoon and evening in the Treasure Valley and central mountains.

Election Day Planner - Treasure Valley

Additional light snow accumulations will fall above 5000 feet. A quick coating to an inch of snowfall for the McCall area, with 2-4" piling up above 6500 feet. Watch for some slick spots for the morning commute!

Mountain Snowfall through Thursday

Along with the chilly morning temperatures, dense fog is likely in the Treasure Valley and any mountain valleys Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Otherwise, dry conditions persist until Friday morning.

Valley rain showers and mountain snow showers will make a return as another weak storm system arrives early Friday morning. Temperatures will hover around 50 degrees in the valley.

It should dry out for Veterans Day with warmer temperatures for the weekend. By Sunday, daytime highs climb into the mid and upper 50s!

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018