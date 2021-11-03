Showers Return for Part of Thursday

After a nice Wednesday, expect another round of showers on Thursday but it looks like midday showers then clearing by evening.

Friday will be a good day to rake some leaves with dry conditions but a breeze will pick up out of the southeast during the afternoon.

On Saturday, some showers are likely but probably not an all-day rain. It will be cooler in the 50s.

On Sunday we can expect a lot of clouds but it should be dry in the southern valleys with a chance of rain and mountain snow showers in central Idaho.

A wetter, colder storm could bring snow levels down below 5000 feet early next week!