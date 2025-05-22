Showers return ahead of a larger warm up into Memorial Day weekend

Happy Friday Eve, everyone!

A few thunderstorms have been spotted on the radar overnight in Baker City. Today showers will continue to focus over NE Oregon and the mountains, moving from West to East. Thunderstorms are likely into this afternoon.

For valley floors, today will mainly be breezy with gusts near 24 mph! Making for another cool afternoon. We could see a straying shower, however, it would be very light.

Today

Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 71. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy winds with gusts near 25 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy winds continue, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy winds, gusts near 22 mph. Aiding in a nice, cool afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Lighter winds.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Memorial Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Be sure to stay hydrated!

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.