Showers moving into Idaho soon, find out when!

We close out February with a return of showers to Idaho, but a not-so-impressive winter continues on.

We are closer to the first day of spring, which begins on March 20th, and winter just never seemed to really hit Idaho. According to the National Weather Service, December was in the top three warmest ever. January was in the top 20 driest ever, and Februrary closes out in the top 5 warmest tracked since 1877.

We have stacked poor winter conditions, and March would need to see historic numbers for us to recover on the snow pack. Showers move in tonight, which may add minimal numbers.

Mid-week on Wednesday is the best chance at showers that could impact valley floors and mountain ranges, but we stay above average on temperatures. 50s are consistent, and Tuesday has a shot at 60° for some areas.

Continue to enjoy the nice winter weather, as an early spring looks like it's on the horizon!