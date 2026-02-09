Showers move into Idaho to close the weekend

After dry weather kicked off February, showers are returning to Idaho with a cold front following.

Last week, our Gem State enjoyed plenty of sun and very comfortable conditions. Sunday closes the weekend, with active showers passing through in a much-needed wave of precipitation. The highest elevations are going to see snow, while the valleys will just get rain.

After these showers pass through, our next shot at wet weather comes Tuesday night into Wednesday early morning.

Consistent temperatures this week with upper 40's across the board for the Treasure Valley. Mid 40's are expected for the Magic Valley.

Hope you have a great rest of your weekend and stay dry as active weather moves into Idaho tonight.