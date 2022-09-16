Showers hit the valley early Thursday morning. Boise State fans need to see this forecast for game day!

Heavy showers and thunderstorms hit central Idaho and eastern Oregon late Thursday. These storms will dissipate later tonight.

The threat of afternoon storms lessens Friday afternoon for these areas and Boise looks to have a nice day Friday with a high near 80 degrees and light wind.

For the Boise State Football game on Saturday, I expect the weather to be sunny with a kickoff temperature of around 72 degrees and a high of 79 by the end of the game. It looks mostly sunny with some clouds by late in the game. Right now it looks to remain dry for the game.

Saturday night showers and storms will be on the increase and Sunday has a higher chance of rain than Saturday in most areas. Weekend temperatures will be in the 70s in the valleys and only in the 60s in the central mountain with Sunday being quite chilly in the areas that rain.