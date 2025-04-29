Showers give way to some amazing weather, but can that last into the weekend?

A weak trough brings some showers to Idaho on Tuesday, but check out the spectacular summerlike weather ahead. Expect highs in the 70s Wednesday and Thursday, then in the mid-80s on Friday!
Over the weekend, it's looking like a change to wetter conditions with showers & storms for most locations. Be sure to keep checking back right here for updates to my weekend forecast, as it may change before the weekend gets here.
Tonight
Evening showers ending then clearing & cool, with a low around 43. Light wind.
Wednesday
Sunny & milder, with a high near 69. There will be an afternoon NW breeze.
Thursday
Sunny, warmer & very pleasant, with a high near 76. A breezy morning, then light and variable wind later in the day.
Friday
Sunny & summerlike with a high near 84. Light wind.
Friday Night
Mostly clear but showers possible after midnight, with a low around 54.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy with showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 73. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy with showers likely, mainly before midnight. , with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday
Partly sunny and still a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cool with a breeze. High near 68.
Monday
Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. , with a high near 72.
