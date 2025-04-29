Showers give way to some amazing weather, but can that last into the weekend?

A weak trough brings some showers to Idaho on Tuesday, but check out the spectacular summerlike weather ahead. Expect highs in the 70s Wednesday and Thursday, then in the mid-80s on Friday!

Over the weekend, it's looking like a change to wetter conditions with showers & storms for most locations. Be sure to keep checking back right here for updates to my weekend forecast, as it may change before the weekend gets here.

Tonight

Evening showers ending then clearing & cool, with a low around 43. Light wind.

Wednesday

Sunny & milder, with a high near 69. There will be an afternoon NW breeze.

Thursday

Sunny, warmer & very pleasant, with a high near 76. A breezy morning, then light and variable wind later in the day.

Friday

Sunny & summerlike with a high near 84. Light wind.

Friday Night

Mostly clear but showers possible after midnight, with a low around 54.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy with showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 73. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy with showers likely, mainly before midnight. , with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday

Partly sunny and still a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cool with a breeze. High near 68.

Monday

Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. , with a high near 72.

Stay connected right here for updates to my forecast and check out my ScottScores all the way through next weekend on my Facebook Page