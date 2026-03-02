Showers expected throughout the first week of March

Idaho kicked off March with showers and is expected to see a few more this week.

Temperatures continue to stay mild this week with mostly 50s as the high. Tuesday is expected to see a small bump just before our next round of showers moves in. 60s are expected to be the high for the valley floors.

FORECAST | When should we expect those showers?

March starts with showers over the first week

Wednesday will see more rain pass through, with ski resorts seeing their best shot at some more fresh powder coming down. Things quickly dry up as temperatures fall Thursday and Friday into the 50s for the Treasure Valley and 40s for the Magic Valley.

It is short-lived, as next weekend is setting up to look really nice with a climb in daytime highs and clear skies along with it too.

Stay dry on Monday and Wednesday! As mentioned, next weekend is shaping up to look really nice!