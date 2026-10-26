Showers Exit, Cooler Air Settles In ahead of Weekend Storm

Mountain snow tonight, cooler sunshine midweek, then rain and snow chances return late Thursday into the weekend

BOISE, Idaho - A cold front moving through Southwest Idaho will push today’s showers and isolated thunderstorms east of the region early this evening. Behind the front, cooler air settles in for Tuesday and Wednesday before another, potentially wetter storm system arrives to end the week.

Showers Wind Down This Evening

Scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will continue through late afternoon before gradually ending across the Treasure Valley early this evening.

Northwest winds may gust to around 25 mph in Boise before winds decrease tonight.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s overnight, with Boise dropping to around 38 degrees.

A Dusting of Mountain Snow Overnight

While valley showers taper off, precipitation will linger longer across the central Idaho mountains tonight into early Tuesday.

Snow levels lower to around 6,000 feet, allowing a light dusting of snow at the higher elevations by Tuesday morning.

Mountain travelers should be prepared for reduced visibility where showers persist and clouds obscure higher terrain.

Cooler, Quieter Weather Tuesday and Wednesday

Tuesday starts cloudy, but skies should gradually clear during the day.

Boise reaches only about 55 degrees Tuesday, several degrees below normal in the cooler air behind the front.

Tuesday night turns mostly clear and chilly with a low near 36 degrees. Patchy fog could develop toward Wednesday morning.

Wednesday looks like the nicest day of the short-term forecast, with sunshine and another high near 55 degrees.

Brief Warm-Up Thursday

Temperatures begin to rebound Thursday as winds turn southwesterly ahead of the next Pacific storm.

Expect mostly sunny skies in Boise with a high around 59 degrees. It will also become breezier as the next weather system approaches from the Pacific Northwest.

Clouds increase Thursday night as the storm moves closer.

Another Storm Targets Idaho Late Week

The next significant change begins Thursday night and Friday.

A cold front is expected to bring more widespread showers to western Idaho Friday, followed by falling snow levels as colder air moves into the region.

Boise currently has a chance of showers Friday, with a high near 56 degrees.

Unsettled Weekend With More Rain and Mountain Snow

The upper-level storm is expected to move inland this weekend, keeping the weather unsettled.

Another round of rain and mountain snow showers is possible Saturday, with Boise reaching only the mid-50s.

Conditions should begin improving Sunday before another push of colder, windy weather develops as the storm pulls east.

Tonight

Increasing clouds, with a low around 38. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday

Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 36. Calm wind.

Wednesday

Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Monday

A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 56.

