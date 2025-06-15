Showers could interupt our nice weather pattern; here's my latest forecast

Temperatures will continue to be warmer than normal, but showers could hit western Idaho late in the afternoon and evening. Tuesday looks amazing the hotter temps for mid week ahead of a major cooldown for next weekend!

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 59. Light wind.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Clouds and even some showers or a thunderstorm could hit the Treasure Valley before 9pm. Light wind.

Tuesday

Sunny & very pleasant, with a high near 87. Light NW breeze.

Wednesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 93.

Thursday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 94.

Friday

Sunny & not as warm, with a high near 85.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, breezy & much cooler, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Sunday

Sunny & cooler than normal, with a high near 74.

