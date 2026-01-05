Showers continue with chances of snow coming to valley floors

Unseasonably warm continues on here in Idaho, with more showers moving in, but cooler weather moves in this week.

Showers today brought a fair bit of snow to our mountains. That will help a snowpack that is in desperate need of some fresh powder. Temperatures stayed warmer on the valley floors, with a few 50s and upper 40s. Reminder that the average temperature this time of year is 32°.

Colder is coming soon, though, with the lower 40s and 30s expected to be the highs heading into next weekend. Showers continue over the next few days into Thursday morning, but clearer weather is expected by next Friday moving forward.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend, Idaho!