Showers continue to 'march' through Idaho

Our extended forecasting looks pretty active with multiple systems set to roll through the Pacific Northwest.

On Tuesday prepare for isolated showers and chilly temperatures. Be careful on the roads as slick spots can develop.

A larger system will start to bring up the chance of precipitation to 30% around 5 PM in the Treasure Valley. Our mountain areas are looking at overnight snow.

We'll wake up to precipitation Wednesday morning and many more showers will impact SW Idaho through the weekend. Check out the extended forecast!