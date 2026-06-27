Showers continue through weekend after intense thunderstorms

Showers are still trickling in to Idaho after the Treasure Valley saw very intense thunderstorms pass yesterday.

Incredible amounts of rain, wind, and hail came through our region as a thunderstorm cell developed right over the Treasure Valley. The National Weather service tracked gusts reaching over 50 MPH and nearly an inch and a half of rain fell in Caldwell. Photos and videos of Meridian sent into Idaho News 6 show flooding that looked like rivers of foam which was hail floating on top of water. The good news is things look to calm down but showers continue today through the afternoon with more rain for Sunday now moving into Idaho. The intense storm that passed through Friday does not look to repeat it self.

After a very active weekend, things look to settle down for the next work week. Showers will subside going into Monday with temperatures beginning to climb back into the 80s and clearer skies on the way. It looks like we may have to wait until the second week of July before 90s return.

Impressive to think highs only hit into the low 60s for Saturday as we close out the month of June.

Continue to send in photos and videos of the storm to newstips@kivitv.com. We would love to show them on air and highlight the impressive storm. Nice weather returns soon so bare through the weekend showers. We will get sunshine and warmer temperatures again as we head towards July.