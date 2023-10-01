Showers continue into Sunday

Tale of Two weekends. Last weekend saw temperatures near the 90's with this weekend now rainy conditions and 50's for the high. Look for that to continue through Sunday. Expect the wetter part of the day in the morning with it starting to dwindle in the afternoon.

This is somewhat of the first true fall weather we have received this September but heading into October, temperatures are actually going to climb a bit. Dryer conditions are also expected over this week with sunny skies and mid-70s for the weekend.

The leaves will start to see more peak color in the mountain ranges with areas like the Magic and Treasure Valleys still sitting in the low color category.