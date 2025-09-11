Showers continue before sunshine and seasonable temps take over

A slow-moving storm system will keep showers and thunderstorms in the forecast today, especially across southeast Oregon where flash flooding remains a concern. Southwest Idaho could also see storms this afternoon.
Rain chances fade tonight, with just a few lingering showers Friday. By Saturday, high pressure builds in, bringing drier skies and a return to near-normal temperatures for the weekend. Another system is expected to arrive on Sunday with cooler air early next week.
Bottom line: Be alert for flooding today, but look forward to sunshine and seasonable temps this weekend.
Thursday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of rain is 30%.
Friday
A 20% chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 80.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 54.
Sunday
A 20% chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 81.