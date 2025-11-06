Showers continue before a dry and mild weekend

Happy Baby Friday!
Showers are still hanging around the mountains today, but most of the Treasure Valley and lower elevations will stay mainly dry. A new system arrives tonight, bringing another round of light rain and mountain snow into Friday morning.
- Rain: Light in the valleys — most spots under 0.10", though a few areas could see up to 0.25".
- Snow: Snow levels stay around 6,000–7,000 feet, with 2–5 inches of wet snow expected at higher peaks.
- Winds: Light to breezy from the west.
- Temps: Seasonal — highs near the mid-50s to low-60s.
Friday looks to dry out through the day, with lingering showers tapering in the mountains. Then a ridge of high pressure builds in Friday night through the weekend, bringing dry, calm weather and a return of morning fog in valleys.
Weekend & Next Week
Saturday and Sunday stay dry and mild, great for outdoor plans. Highs will sit slightly above average with light east/southeast winds.
By late Wednesday into Thursday next week, a new Pacific system may move in — bringing a return to clouds, cooler air, and a chance of rain.
