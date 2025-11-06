Showers continue before a dry and mild weekend

Happy Baby Friday!

Idaho News 6 Mostly dry day ahead, but a straying shower or two isn't out of the question for the morning.

Showers are still hanging around the mountains today, but most of the Treasure Valley and lower elevations will stay mainly dry. A new system arrives tonight, bringing another round of light rain and mountain snow into Friday morning.



Rain: Light in the valleys — most spots under 0.10", though a few areas could see up to 0.25".

Snow: Snow levels stay around 6,000–7,000 feet, with 2–5 inches of wet snow expected at higher peaks.

Winds: Light to breezy from the west.

Temps: Seasonal — highs near the mid-50s to low-60s.

Friday looks to dry out through the day, with lingering showers tapering in the mountains. Then a ridge of high pressure builds in Friday night through the weekend, bringing dry, calm weather and a return of morning fog in valleys.

Idaho News 6 Showers continue overnight Thursday heading into Friday.

Weekend & Next Week

Saturday and Sunday stay dry and mild, great for outdoor plans. Highs will sit slightly above average with light east/southeast winds.

By late Wednesday into Thursday next week, a new Pacific system may move in — bringing a return to clouds, cooler air, and a chance of rain.

