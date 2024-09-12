Showers continue ahead of a cool and sunny weekend

Good Morning Idaho

Grab a light jacket heading out the door and an umbrella. Temperatures today peak in the mid 60s across SW Idaho with breezy conditions expected. Much of SW Idaho will get spotty showers through the morning, clearing by lunch time.

Showers will primarily focus in the mountains today with another half inch possible, a slight chance of storms also remains. However, this will be wonderful relief for wildfire efforts.

Through the weekend we remain cool and dry with temperatures peaking in the 80s on Saturday.

An active pattern will develop late Sunday bringing us showers at the start of the next work week.

