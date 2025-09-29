Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Showers come along with a fall cooldown this week

Rain and cooler weather are set to move in as the work week arrives. It seems like fall weather is finally here.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop across the Magic Valley on Sunday, with additional showers forecast for Monday. The showers are to arrive late in the evening and continue into Tuesday.

Showers continue after that, but only in the 20%-30% chance range. As October arrives, the cool down is on. 60s expected to be the highs in Boise by next weekend, and Twin Falls could see 50s.

Get the jackets and umbrellas ready to go this week. We are stepping into fall!

