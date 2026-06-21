Showers close out spring, and summer heat is on the horizon

Saturday saw showers in the Treasure Valley to close out Spring. Summer heat moves in soon with chances at Triple digits this week!

Red Flag Warnings ended at 6 p.m. for parts of southern Idaho as thunderstorms rolled in over the border of Nevada. A lot of lightning strikes hit throughout the day, so eyes will be on parts of Oregon, Nevada, and Idaho to see if any wildfire activity kicks up from the weather event.

Temperatures climb starting Sunday with 80s to kick off the week, and by Wednesday, upper 90s are expected with a decent chance at the 100° mark being crossed. Mostly 90s are expected this week, but strangely enough, as we head into next weekend, some unexpected weather is on the way for the first week of the summer season.

Check out the warmest Idaho will see—

Showers close out Spring with Summer heat on the horizon

A cool-down is coming in next weekend, dropping conditions back into the 80s and even 70s for the valley floors. Our 6-10 day outlook has Idaho trending cooler than usual and wetter than normal, meaning more showers could come around near the end of June.

Hopefully, the showers didn't put too much of a damper on your weekend. Heat is coming in around the middle of the week, but next weekend looks to trend cooler, so get ready for some awesome conditions.