Showers close out October for Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — Halloween unfortunately is bringing a spooky amount of showers to southern Idaho and the rain continues into the start of November.

For those with outdoor plans this Saturday, be aware of active rain coming into our region and sticking around all through the night. Cooler conditions at the higher elevations will also bring snow to the central mountain region. That rain carries over into the start of November especially for the Magic Valley.

Rain is expected all day for Twin Falls. Lesser so for the Boise region but our whole area will see a nice clearing out going into the start of the work week. Cooler conditions feel like they are here to stay with 50s expected for both valley floors. Magic Valley trending in the lower end and Treasure valley in the upper 50s with a chance at 60° by Tuesday.

Looking a bit further down the road into November, Idaho and most of the western U.S. is trending warmer than normal. These showers tonight and tomorrow also maybe the only rain we see for some time as dry conditions are sticking around as we change over months.

Have a safe Halloween this Saturday! This weekend rain will clear out as the work week starts.