Showers clear going into the work week

It was a stormy Sunday for most in southern Idaho. From Boise to Pocatello, rain was a big part of the forecast. Anymore on the way this week?

Clearer skies and cooler weather roll in as the work week kicks off. The dry conditions stick around as well for the rest of the week with a small, gradual climb in temperatures.

Heading into next weekend, the National Weather Service is tracking more showers. We might see another work week of clear weather and showers over the weekend.

Stay warm this week and have a great day, Idaho!