Showers and storms roll in this weekend here's what you need to know

Good Morning, Idaho. We have made it to Friday!

This afternoon will be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures in the low 80s across the Snake Basin! The 60s to 70s will follow if you're traveling up to the mountains. While the dry and clear skies are nice, we are expecting showers and the possibility of storms to roll in on Saturday.

A cold front will move east Saturday afternoon, pushing scattered showers, gusty winds, and thunderstorms into SW Idaho. Gusts will near 40-50 mph through Saturday! Go ahead and secure any loose items outdoors ahead of time.

Sunday will look calmer with mostly cloudy conditions and temperatures cooling towards the upper 50s.

Regardless, it's best to prepare for the weekend by having the umbrellas on hand- and if you have any outdoor plans late Saturday afternoon-evening, it's best to move them to this afternoon or Sunday!

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 79. Slight breeze through the afternoon.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Saturday

A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light winds to start the day.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Gusty winds, and a 60% chance of rain with thunderstorms likely.

Sunday

A 20% chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 80.