Showers and storms continue bringing heavy downpour

Yesterday afternoon and evening storms brought Idaho a good cup of water. Boise saw nearly a quarter inch, with parts of the mountains sitting between 0.5"-1.3"! This is great for aiding wildfire efforts.

Today we aren't necessarily done with the rain just yet be sure to pack the umbrella and jacket heading out the door. Temperatures are peaking in the mid 60s this afternoon with showers expected for the morning and afternoon commutes.

Showers and storms will pose as a threat on recent burn scars causing debris flow, and flooding. Remain weather aware today.

Wednesday

As the system exits cloudy conditions will be leftover with temperatures continuing to sit in the mid 60s. A stray shower or two will be possible in the central mountains and northern Idaho but certainly looks much drier overall across Southwest Idaho. It will be a perfect day for those who enjoy a workout outside, with the cooler and cloudy conditions among the area!

Thursday

A few breaks in the cloudy, but still partly cloudy with temperatures growing back to the mid 70s.

The weekend

A gorgeous weekend ahead, if you have any outdoor activities the area is looking nice and cool with partly sunny conditions and temperatures continuing to hover in the mid 70s. We do hold a slight chance for showers Sunday morning, but will keep you up to date as this is still a bit away.

