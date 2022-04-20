Watch
Showers and possible thunderstorms Thursday

Clearing for the weekend
Posted at 5:47 PM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 19:47:36-04

Showers will arrive in the valley Wednesday night and will be off & on Thursday with a chance of a thunderstorm with locally gusty breezes. Heavy snow will fall above 6500 feet in the West Central Mountains.

On Friday, the sky clears but it will be very breezy with a morning low temperature of 38 then an afternoon high of 60.

The wind will be a bit lighter on Saturday with lots of sunshine. It will still be quite chilly around sunrise at 35 degrees but the afternoon will be very pleasant with the high in the low 60s.

Sunday looks to be the nicer of the two weekend days because the wind will be light, making the day feel warmer and very pleasant. Expect a nice afternoon high temperature of 65.

On Monday and Tuesday temperatures will top 70 degrees with a mix of sun & clouds

