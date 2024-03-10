Showers and clouds continue into the work week

Clod cover continued on Sunday as temperatures rose into the low to mid 50s. Light showers and mountain snow will move in overnight. Mountain valleys will receive an inch or two of snow with less than a tenth of an inch of moisture in the valley.

The final system moves in Monday evening with widespread rainfall and mountain snow overspreading the area during the nighttime hours into Tuesday. Temperatures will cool off into the low to mid 40s and snow levels will hover around 3500-4000 feet during the day. By Tuesday evening, 6-12 inches of snow will accumulate above 6000 feet with 2-4 inches in the mountain valleys. It will also be breezy during the Monday through Wednesday timeframe.

A strong high pressure ridge builds over the West on Thursday, bringing the first round of spring-like temperatures to the region. Skies will remain clear with very pleasant conditions as temperatures make a run for 70 degrees next weekend.