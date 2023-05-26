Shower and thunderstorm threat throughout the holiday weekend

A low pressure centered over central Washington drifts south into eastern Oregon tonight keeping the threat of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast across the area. A stronger storm is possible in the Magic Valley this evening.

On Saturday, the best chance for thunderstorms will be in the Central Mountains. A stray storm cannot be ruled out in the Treasure Valley, but most of the day is dry and pleasant. Some showers and thunderstorms will push into Owyhee County late Saturday night pushing into the Treasure Valley on Sunday morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible throughout Sunday.

Heading into Memorial Day itself, the greatest risk for showers and thunderstorms will be close to the Nevada border and into the Magic Valley. The threat for showers and thunderstorm continues each day next week as temperatures remain 5-10 degrees above normal.