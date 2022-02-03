Short-lived snow flurries Thursday morning followed by more dry weather

NAMPA, Idaho — Another chilly start across southern Idaho Thursday morning!

In Boise temps average the high teens low 20's with temperatures in the central mountains in the single-digit/ negative number zone.

On Friday and into the weekend expect a decent mix of sun & clouds with Boise warming to the upper 30s. With some sunshine and warmer temperatures, expect decent weather to get outdoors in the valley this weekend. If you're heading to McCall for the winter carnival this weekend it will be mostly sunny on Saturday and Sunday with cold mornings near zero degrees but afternoon temperatures in the 30s, so bundle up!!