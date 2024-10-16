Sharp weather turn with gusty winds, rain, and a cool down expected

Happy Hump Day Idaho,

Grab a jacket and umbrella heading out the door this morning, an approaching cold front will bring about cooler conditions, gusty winds, and rain. Temperatures are remaining in the 50s well through the day, with rain expected to pick up around 11am lasting through the evening. Therefore, we've got a a great day for chores ahead of us!

Idaho News 6

Rainfall accumulations

Valley Floors will hover between 0.10"-0.25".

Mountains and SE Oregon will receive from 0.25"-0.50".

Idaho News 6

Snow Accumulations

The approaching cooler system will aid Snow levels dropping around 6000 feat near the Nevada border, and around 4500 in Northern Idaho.

A few inches will be possible at the highest peaks, and light snow is possible in higher mountain valleys.

Idaho News 6

Temperatures this afternoon don't warm much we top out near the 60s! Talk about a big change from the wonderful 80s we saw at the beginning of the month.

Idaho News 6

Heading into the rest of the week, rain continues into tomorrow. With clearer conditions expected by the weekend and temperatures returning into the 60s!

It's possible we see a bit of rain into the next work week. Either way it looks pretty calm and quiet after Thursday.

As always take care of yourself and others

