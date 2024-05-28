Severe Weather possible this afternoon what you need to know to remain safe

Happy Tuesday Idaho

We had a gorgeous day across the area yesterday temperatures were warm, the sun was shining and there wasn't a single cloud in the sky. The first half of the day will be similar to yesterday, we will still get the sunshine with the exception of a few Virga clouds. Temperatures will grow even warmer today, in the upper 80s with the possibility of reaching a 90 across the Valley floors. Unfortunately, we need to get ready for an active weather pattern this afternoon.

Idaho News 6

We are tracking a disturbance moving inland carrying a band of moisture with it, and the warming temperatures are only going to aid the development of these storms. By the afternoon, thunderstorms will scatter across the higher terrain and Valley Floors. It's possible for these storms to grow severe. These storms may carry Wind Gusts up to 60 mph, heavy downpour, and hail. If you have any loose items outdoors, go ahead and secure them before heading out to work.

Please remain weather aware today, the who state of Idaho is under a thunderstorm or marginal risk today.

Idaho News 6

Storms will exit overnight as a cold front pushes through. Wednesday, will leave us breezy and on the cooler side with temperatures in the upper 60s. Wind gusts tomorrow will be between 20-30 mph across Valley floors, except for the Magic Valley where gusts up to 0 mph are possible.

The end of the week looks much calmer and sunnier with temperatures back in the upper 70s by Friday.

We just have to get through today Idaho!

Remember to take care of yourself and others.

Stay up to date through my Instagram page

https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/