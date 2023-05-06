Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms into next week

We started off the morning wet in the Treasure valley, but the sun peaked out with partly to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. As of Saturday afternoon, another round of showers is moving into southern Idaho. During the evening, rain showers will return to the Treasure valley.

The precipitation moves northward overnight through the Central Mountain. Snow levels will remain around 6000 feet. During Sunday afternoon, rain and snow will taper off to isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms.

A low pressure will move inland on Monday, tracking through northeastern Oregon and into northern Idaho. Scattered, strong thunderstorms develop during the afternoon throughout eastern Oregon and Idaho. Downpours, small hail and gusty winds will accompany stronger storms.

It will remain unsettled with scattered showers and thunderstorms around through Wednesday. A high pressure ridge will amplify across the West late next week. Rain chances diminish and temperatures climb back above normal.