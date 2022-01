NAMPA, Idaho — Snow showers break up several days of stagnant weather across southern Idaho Thursday.

In central Idaho, we can expect 1"-3" of snow in the valleys with 2"-4" of snow in the higher elevations and ski resorts.

Following the snow showers today comes mostly sunny and seasonably pleasant conditions.

Fog may form Friday night but it should dissipate in the morning leaving behind a delightful winter afternoon with sunshine, light wind, and a temperature approaching 40 degrees.