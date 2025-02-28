Watch Now
Serene Skies ahead find out when changes are expected

Cheers to Friday, we've made it!

Again, there are not too many updates to the forecast ahead, but we do have a chance of topping out in the 60s on Friday and Saturday.

Enjoy the pleasant and calm conditions the weekend brings. Next week brings on an unsettled weather pattern with weak isolated showers possible Monday, and more mountain snow. Accumulations hover near an inch of snow into Monday.

A few lingering showers will be possible into Wednesday and Thursday also.

Happy Early Meteorological Spring!

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast

Saturday afternoon.

