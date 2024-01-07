Second wave of snow coming this week after Saturday flurry

IDAHO — After a surge of snow came through Saturday, Idaho will see a short break before a wave of precipitation will come through this week.

Temperatures will stick to the 30's in the Treasure Valley with a new system hitting us on Tuesday. Keep an eye out for a rain-snow mix as we will just graze into the 40's that day. Later on this week you will a temperature drop with next weekend seeing upper 20's.

Lows will be in the teens. Make sure to drive more cautiously as we are fully into the winter weather season and conditions will require safer and slower commutes.